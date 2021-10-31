The valley, following the Kardashian, supported the trend for a style tandem of boots and a skirt

Larisa Dolina She emphasized the figure with a tight-fitting translucent black badlon and a sparkling silver skirt. In the pandanus, the star turned out to be boots made of the same material.

Stylist Alsou Arna noticed that this is a global stellar trend that has finally come to us.

“The image of Larisa Dolina is a megatrain for people who are innovators in everyday life and for public people. If you look at the stars of the level of Kim Kardashian, then they have it for a long time. This has only recently begun in our country. And if Larisa Dolina uses boots and a skirt made of shiny material for a stage image, then this is not so bright. The singer is a woman of elegant age, but her figure is amazing. And she has the right to emphasize it. Treads and a skirt in the same texture and color also lengthen the legs. Balance is also achieved due to the long tail, thrown over to the side. The image can be called classic, with good taste, ”Alsou Arna commented on the bow of the national artist especially for Teleprogramma.pro.

Alsou Arna – image stylist, modest fashion expert. She studied at the Moscow State University at the Faculty of Fashion Theory, at the Fashion Factory School for Designers, and completed many professional courses. From 2005 to 2008 she worked in Italy, then continued her activities in Moscow, where she chose the niche of decent fashion.

