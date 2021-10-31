https://ria.ru/20211031/vaktsinatsiya-1757063417.html

The volume of vaccinations in Moscow has increased fivefold, Sobyanin said

In recent days, the rate of vaccination in Moscow has increased significantly, said the mayor of the capital Sergei Sobyanin in an interview on the TV channel “Russia 1”. RIA Novosti, 31.10.2021

MOSCOW, October 31 – RIA Novosti. In recent days, the rate of vaccination in Moscow has increased significantly, said the mayor of the capital Sergei Sobyanin in an interview on the TV channel “Russia 1.” dropped to minimum values ​​”, – he said. The mayor stressed that the same is observed among elderly Muscovites – according to him, this cannot but rejoice. According to the latest data, in Moscow, 5.5 million people were vaccinated with the first component, fully vaccinated five million. Herd immunity in the capital is estimated at 62.7 percent and vaccination remains the most reliable way to protect against COVID-19. According to the head of the Russian Ministry of Health Mikhail Murashko, the proportion of vaccinated among seriously ill patients is less than 0.03 percent, while the vast majority of patients in hospitals are unvaccinated. At the end of September, the WHO announced the connection of mortality from SARS-CoV-2 with the refusal of preventive immunization.

