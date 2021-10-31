There was a rare selfie of Tom Cruise’s adopted son

Connor Cruz shared a rare selfie in which he presented a fresh hairstyle – just in time for summer. See the photo of Tom Cruise and son Nicole Kidman!

Connor Cruise, son of actors Tom Cruise, 58, and Nicole Kidman, 53, proved he was ready for the summer with a new haircut. The 26-year-old, who was adopted by a former influential Hollywood couple, posted a rare snapshot on his Instagram story on June 8, see the photo here. “New face, who is this?” He joked in a caption that showed he had a fresh, much shorter haircut.

The avid fisherman usually shares photos of him walking, and most recently in August 2020, fans were able to get to know his passion for boating. “Another day is over,” he captioned the photo, which showed his blue shorts and his feet in flip flops, resting against the deck. In the background was a picturesque sunset and bright blue water.

Rare appearance on social media

Connor, like his older sister Isabella “Bella” Kidman Cruise, usually doesn’t get attention on social media. The couple mostly stays in the shadows and rarely shares their photos. However, Isabella returned to Instagram back in 2020 by sharing a snapshot of her short haircut. “All that glitters is gold … Oh wait, this is just another Instagram filter,” the British artist joked in her caption. Both she and Connor were adopted by Tom and Nicole, who got married in 1989 after meeting on the set. “Days of Thunder “…

Connor and Isabella also have two sisters from their Australian mom who gave birth to daughters Sunday Rose, 12 years old, and Faith Margaret, 9 years old, with her husband Keith Urban, 52 years old. Of course, their father also shares Suri Cruz’s daughter with his ex-wife. Katie Holmes… The family grew up again when Isabella married a British information technology consultant Max Parker in 2015. Nicole did not attend the wedding, but met her son-in-law the following year.

The star of the romantic musical “Moulin Rouge” told the publication The sun in 2019: “Isabella and Connor opted for Scientology. Our job as parents is to always give unconditional love, no matter what. ” She continued, “It’s about nothing more than ‘I’m here to love and support you.’