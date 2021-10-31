Thor 4 promo art reveals superhero images of Thor and Jane Foster

We were also shown new Valkyrie clothes.

Shot from the movie “The Avengers: Endgame”

New promo-art of the film “Thor: Love and Thunder”, which showed the superhero costumes of Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), has been leaked to the Web.



The art is on the clothes, so the quality is poor. But then for the first time we can see what Jane will appear when she reincarnated as Mighty Thor. Among the promos, there are also pages from Marvel comics, so we can compare the canonical images and the appearance of the MCU heroes.

In the comics, Mighty Thor has a rather dark backstory. Jane is diagnosed with cancer in the story. For the sake of treatment, the heroine goes to Asgard, where she is really healed. However, in the end, Jane is also worthy of Mjolnir, after which she becomes Mighty Thor. It has not yet been specified whether this storyline will be repeated in the MCU.

On the art, you can also see a new image of the Valkyrie performed by Tessa Thompson. The heroine looks as powerful as her friends. As we remember, Valkyrie became the queen of Asgard, so in “Thor 4” she will probably have an even more significant role.

The tape will also feature completely new characters for the MCU. So, we will meet the god Zeus (Russell Crowe) and the villain Gorr the God Slayer (Christian Bale). We are now waiting for the images of Russell Crowe and Christian Bale to be revealed.

Taiki Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder will premiere on May 5, 2022.

See also: What will happen in the 4 and 5 phases of the MCU

