Tom Cruise’s BMW X7 stolen while filming new movie

The famous actor Tom Cruise is now filming in the seventh part of “Mission Impossible” in British Birmingham. At the time of work on the picture, the star was allocated a BMW X7. The fact is that the Bavarian producer is a film franchise partner. But on August 24, a car parked near the police station was hijacked. This is reported by The Sun.

The intruders used a scanner to read the signal from the BMW X7 proximity key and then entered the car without hindrance.

But the X7 was equipped with a GPS tracker. Within a few hours, the police tracked the car and found it 10 kilometers from Birmingham. At the time of the theft, there was a suitcase with the actor’s personal belongings in the car. They didn’t find him in the car.

Now the local police are trying to find out the identity of the hijackers by looking at the footage from surveillance cameras.

Local media claim that the actor was very upset, since his bodyguard-driver, who was too lazy to move it to a guarded parking lot, had to look after the car.

BMW is a partner in the Mission Impossible series. In the new part of the franchise, Tom Cruise will return to the big screens as Ethan Hunt, the film will be released in May 2022.