Trailers of the Week: Sandra Bullock’s New Life and the Witcher Returns

And also additional details about the case of Joe Exotic, updated Will Smith and a few maniacs.

Lockdown goes on its own – cinema goes on its own. This means that many interesting projects await us in the upcoming season (the Witcher alone is worth something). KinoReporter has collected trailers of the most interesting projects so that you can enjoy your plans for the next trip to an offline or online cinema.

The Witcher, season 2

The long-awaited sequel to Andrzej Sapkowski’s highly successful film adaptation of The Witcher. This time, Geralt (Henry Cavill) will face a serious test: monsters of incredible strength and fury have awakened – this world must be defended again. And despite the fact that the witcher has already survived the 3 end of the world, he has something to worry about. It’s good at least that he has enough loyal and strong companions. In the new season, there will be even more magic, monsters, the inner struggle of Ciri and the handsome Cavill.

On Netflix Dec. 17

“Unforgiven”

Sandra Bullock is released from prison again and tries to adapt to life in the wild. However, this time not everything is as rosy as in the story with Ocean’s friends. The main character of the film, Ruth, committed a serious crime, served time and is now rebuilding herself. But society does not plan to accept a woman back into its fold. Moreover: once Ruth had to leave her sister, and now she intends to find her, thereby atoning for the mistakes of the past.

On Netflix Dec. 10

“The King of the Tigers” season 2

The story of Joe Exotic received such a resonance that a documentary was filmed about him, and a fictional series was launched into development. Moreover, the role of Joe in the game project was to be played by none other than Nicolas Cage. Alas, it did not grow together: it took too much time to prepare, and the topic has lost its relevance. But the sensational documentary series, which was released in 2020, returns with a 2nd season.

Joe Exotic is a former extreme zoo owner with tigers, lions and other wild animals who has been accused of cruelty to his pets. In the sequel to The King of the Tigers, even more creepy details of Joe’s case will be revealed and new faces will appear, implicated in the story.

On Netflix Nov 17

Landscapers

Still not all is said on the subject of maniacs! This time, HBO is releasing a live action series based on a true story that took place in Nottinghamshire in 1998. Landscapers Title (English landscape designers) reveals the essence of the story with cruel irony: corpses are found in the courtyard of the protagonists – an aging married couple. A trial begins, which reveals many dark secrets of these ordinary-looking people. And the main reasons to wait for this mini-series are black humor and Olivia Colman in the title role.

From December 6th on HBO Max

“My best form”

Will Smith filmed a documentary on how he lost weight: the plan was to lose 20 pounds (about 9 kg) in 20 weeks. Everything was going well, but he was wildly exhausted and did not get any pleasure from the process – rather, on the contrary, he was even more worried.

And then the theme of the best form spilled over from the physical plane to the mental: Will began to discover many things sitting on the subcortex, which he was not at all happy about. The actor realized that not only those around him, but he himself does not know much about himself. So Smith ditched the weight loss program and got serious about mental health, and we will see what happened soon.

On Youtube Originals since November 8