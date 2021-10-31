Turkey asked Ukraine to stop mentioning Ankara in the context of arms supplies

Ukraine should stop talking about Turkey in the context of the use of weapons supplied by Ankara, because after the purchase it “ceases to be Turkish” and becomes Ukrainian. This opinion was expressed at the G20 by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

He spoke about this in the program “Moscow. Kremlin. Putin “on the TV channel” Russia 1 “.

“When a country acquires any defensive weapons from us or from any other country, it ceases to be Turkish, Russian or Ukrainian. That is, as soon as they bought weapons from us, it ceased to be Turkish. Although it was produced in Turkey, now it belongs to Ukraine, ”Cavusoglu said.

He stressed that Turkey “has nothing to blame for this situation.”

“In our fight against terrorism in different countries, we have come across different weapons produced in different countries, including Russia, but we have never blamed Russia for this. Ukraine should also stop using the name of our country, ”RIA Novosti quotes the minister.

On October 27, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that the Ukrainian military had used the Turkish Bayraktar drone for the first time in Donbas.

Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov, commenting on the supply of military drones by Turkey to Ukraine, noted that in this case, fears are confirmed that “the supply of such types of weapons to the Ukrainian military could potentially lead to destabilization of the situation on the line of contact.”

Also, the German Foreign Ministry called for restraint after reports of the use of UAVs by the Ukrainian army in Donbass. The French Foreign Ministry also expressed concern.

According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian Armed Forces use drones for protection and “will continue to act on this principle.”