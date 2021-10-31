Turkey defended the sale of its combat drones to Ukraine

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Saturday evening that unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) used by the Ukrainian military could have been produced in Turkey, but Ankara cannot be blamed for that as they were sold to Ukraine.

Speaking to the press following a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Rome, Cavusoglu said the weapon could no longer be called a Turkish weapon following the sale agreement, Daily Sabah reported.

“It was produced in Turkey, but belongs to Ukraine,” said the head of the Turkish Foreign Ministry. Cavusoglu added that the Turkish military, while fighting terrorism, find weapons produced in different countries, including Russia, but they never blamed Russia for this.

The Kremlin said Wednesday that its fears over Turkey’s decision to sell drone drone to Ukraine had been justified and that Turkish drones risk destabilizing eastern Ukraine. As the Daily Sabah notes, “Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on the deployment by Ukrainian government forces of a Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 drone to strike a position in eastern Ukraine controlled by Russian-backed separatists.”

Ukraine has purchased modern Turkish drones to strengthen its armed forces and has struck a deal with Ankara to produce the same drones at a plant near Kiev. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Tuesday that it used a drone to coerce pro-Russian separatists into a ceasefire, Daily Sabah writes.

The Ukrainian military said in a statement that the drone destroyed the artillery unit of the pro-Russian separatists with a guided bomb. It said that the drone did not cross the contact line of the two warring parties.

The use of Turkish drones in the conflict in the east of Donbass is defensive in nature and does not violate the agreement, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said late Friday.

The Bayraktar TB2 Turkish combat drones were recently deployed for the first time by the Ukrainian army – which has quite a few in service – to destroy a howitzer used by pro-Russian separatists in Donbas, Daily Sabah recalls.

Bayraktar TB2 was first used to coerce separatists into a ceasefire, the armed forces said in a Facebook statement. The statement said one Ukrainian soldier was killed and two others were wounded by howitzers.

Ukraine previously used a Turkish combat drone using the latest smart ammunition from another Turkish defense giant, Roketsan, during the Sea Breeze 2021 military exercise in June. The Ukrainian army, both ground forces and navy, are armed with Bayraktar TB2 manufactured by Baykar.

Bayraktar TB2 has been sold to countries such as Ukraine, Qatar, Azerbaijan and Poland. In May, Poland became the first member state of the European Union and NATO to acquire drones from Turkey. Saudi Arabia has also reportedly been interested in buying Turkish drones. Latvia also hinted that it could become the second EU and NATO member state to acquire Turkish UAVs. Albania and Kyrgyzstan have also shown interest in concluding a deal to purchase Bayraktar TB2.