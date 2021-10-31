https://ria.ru/20211031/ubiystvo-1757087991.html
Tuvan authorities told about the family of girls killed in Kyzyl
The authorities of Tuva told about the family of girls killed in Kyzyl – Russia news today
Tuvan authorities told about the family of girls killed in Kyzyl
The sisters killed in Kyzyl moved to Kyzyl from the Todzha district of Tuva at the beginning of the academic year, at present a commission of officials has left there, the head of … RIA Novosti, 31.10.2021
2021-10-31T14: 27
2021-10-31T14: 27
2021-10-31T15: 11
incidents
kyzyl
Vladislav Khovalyg
murder of two girls in Tuva
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/150968/12/1509681211_0:32:3163:1811_1920x0_80_0_0_23da91ab70c3ab20d29546f1d4c2e7fb.jpg
KRASNOYARSK, 31 October – RIA Novosti. The sisters killed in Kyzyl moved to Kyzyl from the Todzha district of Tuva at the beginning of the school year, at present a commission of officials has left there, the head of Tuva Vladislav Khovalyg said on his page on the social network in VKontakte. In the capital of the republic of Kyzyl, two girls 9 and 14 were found years with multiple injuries. They were sisters. A nine-year-old girl died at the scene, and a 14-year-old later in a medical facility. A 23-year-old native of the Tes-Khem region of the Tyva Republic was detained on suspicion of committing a crime. The Tuvan Prosecutor’s Office will assess the actions of officials after the murder of two sisters “A terrible tragedy happened. In Kyzyl, two girls were found with multiple injuries, both died … the school year were transferred to the capital’s school from Toji. A working group is leaving there, “the report says. Khovalyg noted that the tragic incident indicates the need to strengthen the entire social block of the republic. cases, to restructure the work for effective interaction at all stages “, – said the head of the republic.
https://ria.ru/20211031/podrobnosti-1757086210.html
kyzyl
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/150968/12/1509681211_231-0:2962:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_acf1976d201155dc025e45274c278d8f.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
incidents, kyzyl, vladislav khovalyg, murder of two girls in Tuva
Tuvan authorities told about the family of girls killed in Kyzyl