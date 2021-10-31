https://ria.ru/20211031/ubiystvo-1757087991.html

Tuvan authorities told about the family of girls killed in Kyzyl

KRASNOYARSK, 31 October – RIA Novosti. The sisters killed in Kyzyl moved to Kyzyl from the Todzha district of Tuva at the beginning of the school year, at present a commission of officials has left there, the head of Tuva Vladislav Khovalyg said on his page on the social network in VKontakte. In the capital of the republic of Kyzyl, two girls 9 and 14 were found years with multiple injuries. They were sisters. A nine-year-old girl died at the scene, and a 14-year-old later in a medical facility. A 23-year-old native of the Tes-Khem region of the Tyva Republic was detained on suspicion of committing a crime. The Tuvan Prosecutor’s Office will assess the actions of officials after the murder of two sisters “A terrible tragedy happened. In Kyzyl, two girls were found with multiple injuries, both died … the school year were transferred to the capital’s school from Toji. A working group is leaving there, “the report says. Khovalyg noted that the tragic incident indicates the need to strengthen the entire social block of the republic. cases, to restructure the work for effective interaction at all stages “, – said the head of the republic.

