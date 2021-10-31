https://ria.ru/20211031/ubiystvo-1757068017.html

Two girls were killed in Tuva

In the capital of Tuva, the city of Kyzyl, two girls were killed, the suspect was detained, according to the regional head of the Investigative Committee. RIA Novosti, 31.10.2021

2021-10-31T09: 44

2021-10-31T09: 44

2021-10-31T11: 39

incidents

Tyva Republic

investigative committee of russia (cc rf)

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/1f/1757069696_18:1170:648_1920x0_80_0_0_484de3dc96fc3cd6abf59221acd8495a.jpg

KRASNOYARSK, 31 October – RIA Novosti. In the capital of Tuva, the city of Kyzyl, two girls were killed, the suspect was detained, according to the regional head office of the Investigative Committee. The girls with numerous injuries were found at about five in the morning in the courtyard of house No. 37/3 on Lopsanchapa Street. “A nine-year-old girl died at the scene, and a fourteen-year-old girl later died in a medical facility,” the release says. The department clarified that the victims were sisters. Another nine-year-old girl remained in the family. Soon the suspect was arrested – this is a 23-year-old native of the Tes-Khem region. He has already been prosecuted under articles on intentional infliction of grievous bodily harm and theft. Investigators have opened a criminal case on the murder of two minors and are now interrogating the detainee.

Tyva Republic

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/1f/1757069696_306-0:1170:648_1920x0_80_0_0_e6a766a81f412a904ae69d89dd6e9d2c.jpg

incidents, republic of tuva, investigative committee of russia (sk rf)