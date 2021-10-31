https://ria.ru/20211031/ubiystvo-1757068017.html
Two girls were killed in Tuva
Two girls were killed in Tuva – Russia news today
Two girls were killed in Tuva
In the capital of Tuva, the city of Kyzyl, two girls were killed, the suspect was detained, according to the regional head of the Investigative Committee. RIA Novosti, 31.10.2021
2021-10-31T09: 44
2021-10-31T09: 44
2021-10-31T11: 39
incidents
Tyva Republic
investigative committee of russia (cc rf)
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/1f/1757069696_18:1170:648_1920x0_80_0_0_484de3dc96fc3cd6abf59221acd8495a.jpg
KRASNOYARSK, 31 October – RIA Novosti. In the capital of Tuva, the city of Kyzyl, two girls were killed, the suspect was detained, according to the regional head office of the Investigative Committee. The girls with numerous injuries were found at about five in the morning in the courtyard of house No. 37/3 on Lopsanchapa Street. “A nine-year-old girl died at the scene, and a fourteen-year-old girl later died in a medical facility,” the release says. The department clarified that the victims were sisters. Another nine-year-old girl remained in the family. Soon the suspect was arrested – this is a 23-year-old native of the Tes-Khem region. He has already been prosecuted under articles on intentional infliction of grievous bodily harm and theft. Investigators have opened a criminal case on the murder of two minors and are now interrogating the detainee.
https://ria.ru/20200918/ubiystvo-1577446694.html
Tyva Republic
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/1f/1757069696_306-0:1170:648_1920x0_80_0_0_e6a766a81f412a904ae69d89dd6e9d2c.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
incidents, republic of tuva, investigative committee of russia (sk rf)
Two girls were killed in Tuva