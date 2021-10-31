Ukrainian Foreign Ministry responded to accusations of Poland of “discrimination” against Poles | News | News

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has rejected accusations against Poland of allegedly discriminating against Poles. This was announced on Saturday, October 30, by the official representative of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, Oleg Nikolenko.

According to him, such statements are incorrect.

“We categorically reject the assertions of the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland Shimon Shinkovsky, vel Senk, about the alleged discrimination of Poles in Ukraine,” the RBC Ukraine diplomat is quoted as saying.

Poland’s use of such statements regarding the position of the Polish community in Ukraine is misleading and does not reflect the real state of friendly and partner relations between the countries, Nikolenko added.

“We are surprised that this statement was made the day after the successful meeting in Warsaw of the advisory commission on meeting the educational needs of the Ukrainian minority in Poland and the Polish minority in Ukraine,” he stressed.

Nikolenko called on Warsaw to refrain from assessments that are discordant with the real steps taken by the side in order to strengthen the partnership between the two countries.

Earlier this week, Ukrainian media reported that Poland’s Deputy Foreign Minister Shimon Shinkovsky had reported discrimination against Poles in Ukraine.

In the spring, Moscow shared the experts’ conclusions about a significant deterioration in the human rights situation in Ukraine amid the coronavirus pandemic, and manifestations of discrimination and inequality in the country intensified. The UN Human Rights Mission continued to record cases of hostility in Ukraine towards representatives of other nationalities, including Russian-speaking residents.

The head of the mission, Matilda Bogner, reported that the UN also recorded a new wave of hatred towards those who criticize the law on the state language adopted by Ukraine.

In 2017, ethnic Hungarians began to leave the Transcarpathian region en masse. Hungary accused Ukraine of infringing on the rights of national minorities and threatened the neighboring country with serious consequences, including the introduction of economic sanctions.