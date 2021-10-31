https://ria.ru/20211031/guterresh-1757111238.html
UN Secretary General said he leaves the G20 summit with unfulfilled hopes
UN Secretary General announced that he is leaving the G20 summit with unfulfilled hopes – RIA Novosti, 10/31/2021
UN Secretary General said he leaves the G20 summit with unfulfilled hopes
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said that the G20 summit did not live up to his expectations. RIA Novosti, 31.10.2021
UN, 31 October – RIA Novosti. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said that the G20 summit did not live up to his expectations. "Despite the fact that I welcome the confirmation of the G20's commitment to global solutions, I am leaving Rome with unfulfilled hopes – but at least they are not buried." he wrote on Twitter. The G20 countries in the final statement confirmed their commitment to work to limit the increase in global warming at 1.5 degrees. "Forward to COP26 in Glasgow to maintain the target of 1.5 to deliver on the promise of finance and adaptation for people and the planet, "Guterres added. The G20 states have recognized that the impacts of climate change at 1.5 degrees are much lower than at 2 degrees. Keeping warming at 1.5 degrees will require effective action and commitment from all countries, according to the communiqué. The 26th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26), hosted by the UK in partnership with Italy, is being held from 31 October to 12 November in Glasgow. Representatives of about 200 countries are expected to take part in it. A number of documents on the issues of reducing greenhouse emissions and achieving carbon neutrality are planned to be adopted at the conference. The main program of the summit with the participation of world leaders is scheduled for November 1-2.
UN Secretary General said he leaves the G20 summit with unfulfilled hopes
The G20 countries, in their final statement, reaffirmed their commitment to making efforts to limit the rise in global warming to 1.5 degrees.
“Forward to COP26 in Glasgow to maintain the 1.5-degree target – to deliver on the promise of finance and adaptation for people and the planet,” Guterres added.
The G20 states have recognized that the impacts of climate change at 1.5 degrees are much lower than at 2 degrees. Keeping warming at 1.5 degrees will require effective action and commitment from all countries, according to the communiqué.
The 26th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26), organized by the UK in partnership with Italy, is being held from 31 October to 12 November in Glasgow. Representatives from about 200 countries are expected to take part in it. It is planned to adopt a number of documents at the conference on the issues of reducing greenhouse emissions and achieving carbon neutrality. The main program of the summit with the participation of world leaders is scheduled for November 1-2.
