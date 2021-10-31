US and EU end the trade war

US Commerce Secretary Gina M. Raimondo and US Trade Representative Catherine S. Tai announced today, October 31, an agreement with the European Union to abolish tariffs on European steel and aluminum. The US is resuming duty-free shipments of European steel and aluminum to the United States and is bringing the level of supply to historic EU-American trade flows as it did before 2018, the US Department of Commerce said in a statement.

At the same time, Brussels waives reciprocal duties in the amount of 50% of the cost for the supply of more than 200 iconic goods from the USA to the EU – alcohol, Harley Davidson motorcycles, cars, jeans (Levi Strauss, Wrangler, Lee, Calvin Klein and others), orange juice and peanut butter. The protective tariffs for EU products were introduced in 2018 by the previous US President Donald Trump. American duties on steel and aluminum cost Europeans 6.4 billion euros annually. US losses were estimated at 3 billion euros. According to the European Commission, the export of metal products from the EU to the United States fell by 53%.

“In addition to the EU’s lifting of reciprocal tariffs against the United States, we have agreed to suspend 232 mutual disputes at the WTO,” said Catherine S. Tai.

“This is great news for the steel and aluminum industries and workers in America, and for American consumers,” said US Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo.

“Working with our European counterparts, we have struck a deal that will protect American jobs and eliminate reciprocal tariffs on iconic American brands such as Harley Davidson and the bourbon industry, reduce inflationary pressures on goods such as cars, trucks, appliances, canned goods, will mitigate a severe supply chain crisis by supporting growth in US steel and aluminum production, ”said Gina M. Raimondo.

“Over the past year, the cost of steel used by American car and home appliance manufacturers has more than tripled, driving up costs for consumers,” she said. According to the US Secretary of Commerce, the news will help those workers and industries that have been threatened by EU retaliatory duties of 50%. The agreement will help US consumers, too, who are concerned about rising prices.