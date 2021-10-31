Voronezh residents told the details of the brutal detention of the masked dissident in the market

The masked dissident who was harshly detained by the police at the market in Ramon turned out to be only 18 years old. On Sunday, October 31, an acquaintance of the guy, who recognized him in a high-profile video, told the correspondent of Vesti Voronezh about this.

According to a resident of Ramon, the boy studied in a parallel class with her granddaughter. On the footage, the woman recognized the former student and his mother. It was the mother who beat the guy off from the police in front of the crowd, not his wife, as previously reported. This information was later confirmed by the press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The conflict began at the Fix Price store on Saturday morning, October 30th. During the raid, the police reprimanded the guy, but he refused to put on the mask and, frightened by the drawing up of the protocol, tried to escape. The Interior Ministry officers began to detain him, but the maskless man resisted, and then one of the police officers knocked the guy down and sat on top to keep him on the ground.

– Maybe the guy is to blame for something, but not by the fascist method to detain. Our shops are checked a hundred times a day. Basically, everyone goes with masks on their chin. Maybe he didn’t have time to put it on, or maybe he didn’t want to. Well, do not strangle for this, – commented a resident of Ramon.

The boy and his 48-year-old mother were nevertheless taken to the police station. A protocol was drawn up against them under Part 1 of Art. 19.3 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation “Disobedience to a lawful order or demand of an official of the internal affairs bodies or obstruction of the performance of his official duties.” A woman can also be prosecuted for the use of violence against a police officer.

Video: @ popolitova.v on Instagram