What’s inside the Apple 140 watt adapter? – Wylsacom

YouTube blogger ChargerLAB has taken apart Apple’s new 140W adapter. It comes bundled with the MacBook Pro 16 (2021), but it can also be purchased separately for £ 99.

This is the first Apple adapter to use gallium nitride instead of silicon as a semiconductor material.

Gallium nitride has several advantages: it is required less during production, energy efficiency is better, and the adapters are more compact. Actually, if we compare a 140 W adapter with a 96 W adapter, then the difference is quite insignificant, and the increase in power is serious.

Apple is not a pioneer in this area, and all kinds of GaN chargers have been available on the market for a long time: both compact and powerful at 200-250 W with a bunch of ports. There is a choice!

ChargerLAB notes that it is impossible to disassemble the Apple adapter and not damage the case. The guys had to cut it.

Inside, the components are assembled quite tightly, plus everything is fixed with glue. There are various tremoplates and spacers that protect against overheating and other troubles.

In addition to using gallium nitride, the Apple adapter supports the USB Type-C PD 3.1 protocol, which is capable of delivering a maximum of 240 watts. Here, of course, the limit is 140 W, but if Apple wants to make the adapter more powerful, then only with this protocol.