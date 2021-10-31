why and in honor of whom the actor was named so

The choice of a name has become a symbolic sign in the celebrity’s family.

Today Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the most famous foreign actors. Despite the fact that at the beginning of his career they did not want to recognize him in the film industry, DiCaprio proved what he was capable of: in particular, the actor defended his unusual name, which the producers suggested changing to a more “euphonious” one.

According to the “legend” of the actor’s mother, Leonardo DiCaprio owes his name to the famous Italian painter, sculptor, scientist and engineer of the Renaissance Leonardo da Vinci. Irmelin visited his exhibition in Florence and, looking at the paintings, felt the first push of her son in the stomach. She considered this a sign and named the heir in honor of the talented artist.

By the way, the actor’s parents divorced when DiCaprio was only a year old. Little Leo stayed with his mother and grandmother, but life without a father was hard. Mother worked four jobs in order to somehow provide for the family, and they did not live in the most prosperous areas. Due to the difficult financial situation, Leonardo, already in childhood, decided that he wanted to become an actor, because the stars earn a lot.

DiCaprio in his youth

It is noteworthy that when DiCaprio began to actively appear in films, his agent asked to change his name to an allegedly more sonorous one, but he refused.

Note that Leo’s maternal grandmother, Elena Smirnova, is Russian by nationality. Where she comes from is not exactly known: according to some sources from Perm, according to others – from Odessa. But it is known that during the revolution she fled to Germany, where she received a new name Helen and, having married, became Indenbirken. Her relationship with her grandson was very warm, he often flew to visit her and even promised that he would name his daughter in her honor. But the actor never learned the Russian language.

In addition to his acting career, DiCaprio is an active animal rights activist and is engaged in environmental protection. So, he has repeatedly offered assistance to Russia in extinguishing forest fires in Siberia and Yakutia. However, local officials refused the star’s help, confidently stating that they would cope on their own. Perhaps they coped, but how many forests, animals and people suffered during this time?

Recall that on November 11, the Hollywood actor will turn 47 years old. For his age, Leo always looked always young and athletic, but during the pandemic year he gained a few extra pounds, which caused discontent among fans.