With a bouquet of sunflowers: Reese Witherspoon showed a romantic image

The actress rejoices at the arrival of summer.

45-year-old American actress Reese Witherspoon showed a beautiful summer look in her photoblog. The Morning Show star posed on the lawn of her home.

Reese Witherspoon / Instagram Reese Witherspoon

Reese wore a striped dress with ruffles on spaghetti straps from her Draper James clothing line and leather sandals. The actress supplemented her romantic image with delicate makeup, and in her hands was a bouquet of sunflowers.

“Hello sun,” Witherspoon captioned the snapshot succinctly.

By the way, Reese recently returned from a vacation she spent by the ocean. On her Instagram, she showed a short video in which she drinks some kind of pink cocktail, similar to “Cosmopolitan”.

Recall that the shooting of the second season of the series “The Morning Show” continues in Los Angeles. The paparazzi managed to capture on the set the actress who played the main role in the series – Jennifer Aniston, and her colleague Mark Duplass, who played Charlie “Chip” Black, executive producer of The Morning Show.

Jennifer Aniston / Getty Images

