Zuckerberg’s metaverse: what was revealed at the Facebook Connect conference?

Mark Zuckerberg presented his vision of communication technologies in the near future. In his opinion, in 5-10 years, absolutely all life – and work, and study, and games, and communication – will take place in a barrier-free multi-platform digital environment using AR and VR. Zuckerberg called this the “Metaverse”. What is it: a forecast, a visionary or an advertising campaign?

Andrey Ivashentsev, an expert and entrepreneur in the field of augmented and virtual reality, the founder of the MiXR conference, helped to understand the topic. Listen to RIA Novosti podcasts and subscribe to them in mobile applications: for iPhone – iTunes, for Android – Google Podcasts. You can use Yandex.Music, Castbox, SoundStream, MEGOGO and Spotify with any device. Download the selected application and type in the search bar “RIA Novosti” or the name of the podcast. How and where to subscribe to podcasts for free __________ The episode was prepared by Igor Krivitsky Montage of Anastasia Panioti Ask us, offer us, argue with us: podcasts@rian.ru

