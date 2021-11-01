10 series with short episodes | Vogue Ukraine

In the television world, where hundreds of completely new series are released every year, almost no one has enough intellectual or time resources to watch the next 10-hour drama, especially if it is supposed to be continued. Over the past years, viewers have sunk under an ever-growing must-watch list dominated by hours of shows. Therefore, now the best TV series value one thing in common – short episodes. If you just want an accessible, immersive visual story with a good storyline, without having to devote yourself to its 12 seasons, then we recommend you one of the series from our list.

“Homecoming”

Julia Roberts in Homecoming

The main character named Heidi is a social. an employee in a government agency that helps returning soldiers to adapt again to a peaceful environment. However, the legitimacy of the organization and their intentions are not immediately clear. Julia Roberts played the main role in the show (by the way, this is her first work on the small screen). The show is quite disturbing, tense, mysterious and a little sinister.

“Rubbish”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge in the TV series Trash

A rude, passionate, insanely witty young woman from London struggles to cope with the death of her best friend. Although the episodes of the show are quite short, they are dynamic enough to make you hit the play button for the next episode before you even know it.

“Atypical”

Keir Gilchrist in the TV series Atypical

In the center of the plot of the series “Atypical” guy named Sam. He is 18 years old, in high school and has autism. The narrative follows his journey into adulthood – his quest for love, independence, and what society tends to define as “normalcy.” A humorous, emotional and quite sincere series – ideal for those who want to escape from the all-consuming drama.

“Maniac”

Emma Stone and Jonah Hill in the TV series “Maniac”

A strange but fascinating story about two strangers who meet in a mysterious pharmaceutical trial. Each of them has their own problems in the outside world, but they are lured into a test with the promise that this new drug can supposedly “restore” the mind without any side effects. Each episode takes you in very different directions, and while it can be difficult to realize at first, you will be involved in the characters’ relationship from the beginning.

“Love. Death. Robots “

A still from the series “Love. Death. Robots “

If you don’t like cartoons, Love. Death. Robots ”is the series that will change your attitude towards the genre. This gem is a collection of animated short stories spanning multiple genres such as fantasy, horror, and comedy. Each episode was created with the intention of being easy to watch but hard to forget, and ranged from five to 17 minute stories.

“A good place”

Kristen Bell in Nice Place

The fantasy comedy follows a woman named Eleanor Shellstrop, played by Kristen Bell. She wakes up in the afterlife and enters the realm known as the “Good Place.” The elite celestial utopia was designed for Eleanor’s “righteous” life, but, oddly enough, she got there by mistake. To stay there, she needs to hide her true character.

“Matryoshka”

Natasha Lyonne in the TV series “Matryoshka”

Matryoshka is an original Netflix show starring Natasha Lyonne. She plays Nadia, a woman who goes to a party in her honor in New York one night when something terrible happens – she dies. Every morning she wakes up and has to go through the whole day until it happens again. Will Nadia be able to understand what is happening and get out of this loop, or is she doomed to live this day again and again?

“Barry”

Bill Hader in the TV series “Barry”

Comedies about disaffected hitmen are uncommon, but Barry stands out from the crowd. Bill Hader, in a role that successfully combines comedy and drama, plays a hitman who enters an acting class and decides that this is his new calling. Barry is a dark, violent comedy that is definitely worth watching.

“End of the *** world”

Alex Lowther and Jessica Barden in the series “The End of the *** of the World”

When the first eight episodes of the simultaneously stylish series by Charlie Covell and Jonathan Entwistle debuted on Netflix in early 2018, they seemed startlingly unique. The story of two disillusioned teenagers – “The End of the *** World” – has the cinematic brightness of an indie film, a strange sense of humor and attracts with its quirkiness and audacity.

“I’m sorry about your loss”

Elizabeth Olsen in the series I’m sorry for your loss

The drama “Sorry about your loss” tells the story of life after grief. Elizabeth Olsen plays a woman named Lee Shaw, who tries to cope with the unexpected death of her husband and understands not only the existential destabilization of deep loss, but also the bureaucratic minutiae associated with it. The joke about death is hard, but show writer Keith Steinkellner finds the right tone, portraying a comedy of the protagonist’s emotional hesitation, her family’s efforts to help her, and glimpses of hope for the continuation of life.