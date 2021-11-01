40 402 cases of coronavirus infection detected in Russia per day – Gazeta.Ru

In Russia, over the past day, 40 402 cases of coronavirus infection have been detected. It is reported by operational headquarters…

A day earlier, 40,993 cases were registered.

It is noted that 9% of patients did not have clinical manifestations of coronavirus. Over the past day, 1,155 people became victims of COVID-19, while 23,187 patients were cured.

The leaders in the number of cases in the last 24 hours were Moscow (7103), St. Petersburg (3250), Moscow region (2866), Samara region (1504). Least of all cases of infection were detected in the Nenets Autonomous Okrug (18) and the Chukotka Autonomous Okrug (18).

In total, 8,554,192 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Russia since the beginning of the pandemic. Over the entire period, 239 693 people died, 7 381 726 people recovered.

Formerly director of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor Vasily Akimkin statedthat there is no evidence yet that the new variant of the AY.4.2 coronavirus, a subspecies of the delta strain, causes a more severe course of the disease or is resistant to antibodies.