52-year-old Jennifer Lopez delighted fans with her impeccable abs. Photo!

The singer performed in a revealing costume at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.





Jennifer Lopez once again showed what a pop star should really look like at 52 by appearing at the 36th Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in a half-naked suit.

Jay Lo showed off her tight abs while performing a duet with rapper LL Cool J, whose name was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year. Celebrities performed their old hit All I Have, which was released back in 2002.

Ben Affleck’s girlfriend delighted fans with her outspoken hip-hop stage image. Blue oversized raincoat from the latest collection of Alber Elbaz

For AZ Factory, Jennifer wore a shiny Dolce & Gabbana bra and black trousers. The hair of the star was gathered in two high ponytails; as an addition to her extravagant look, the singer chose a wide sparkling choker, a bit reminiscent of a collar, and several massive bracelets.

This year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame included: Tina Turner, Carol King, Foo Fighters, Go-Go, Jay-Z, Kraftwerk, LL Cool J, Todd Rundgren, Charlie Patton, Gil-Scott Heron, Billy Preston , Clarence Avant and Randy Rhodes – 13 laureates in total.