$ 8,000 Ether and SQUID Collapse: Crypto Market News From Investing.com

Investing.com – Goldman Sachs (NYSE 🙂 did not rule out a rise to $ 8000 by the end of the year, Burger King will offer US customers in and out – these and other important cryptocurrency market news in our daily roundup.

The Delaware-based mining company Rhodium Enterprises (USA) has filed an IPO on the Nasdaq under the ticker RHDM with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Chinese IT giants Ant Group, Tencent Holdings Ltd (HK 🙂 and JD.com Inc Adr (NASDAQ 🙂 have signed a convention on self-regulation of non-fungible tokens (NFT) with several government agencies, writes EqualOcean.

Ethereum’s value could rise to $ 8,000 by the end of the year if historical correlation with inflation expectations persists. This is the opinion of Bernard Rzimelka, Managing Director of Global Markets at Goldman Sachs Investment Bank.

Burger King fast food chain and online broker Robinhood markets Inc (NASDAQ 🙂 have agreed to give prizes to members of the Royal Perks loyalty program in Ethereum and Dogecoin. This is reported by USA Today.

The price of the token, which was launched based on the popular Netflix series (NASDAQ 🙂 “Squid Game”, fell within a few minutes from $ 2856 to $ 0.005.

The text was prepared by Yana Shebalina