A criminal who escaped from a psychiatric hospital in Astrakhan was caught on camera

A gang member Shamil Basayev, who escaped from a mental hospital in Astrakhan, was noticed on CCTV cameras, it follows from a message on the website of the regional administration … RIA Novosti, 11/01/2021

2021-11-01T11: 34

2021-11-01T11: 34

2021-11-01T13: 45

ROSTOV-ON-DON, November 1 – RIA Novosti, Yulia Nasulina. A gang member Shamil Basayev, who escaped from a mental hospital in Astrakhan, was spotted on CCTV cameras, according to a message on the website of the regional department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. For example, the department published two photographs, in one of which a man in a black jacket and a mask is standing near the cash register of the store, on the other – he is near the counter. “The photos are up-to-date,” a representative of the head office told the agency. In addition, a more detailed description of the clothes is given and the person being wanted will be identified. “Dressed: a long black jacket with a hood, a black tracksuit and a gray hooded sweatshirt (dressed under a suit), black sneakers. Signs: height 163-165 centimeters, thin build, gray beard, constantly wears a mask, even on street, “- said in the message. Magomed Alkhanov, convicted of banditry, escaped from the hospital on October 26 – during a walk he turned back the wire covering the roof and got out of the territory. According to the agency’s source, he had already served ten years for banditry, but then law enforcement officers established that he was involved in the attack on the Pskov paratroopers, which was carried out by Basayev’s gang in February 2000. In June, Alkhanov was detained in the Stavropol Territory, and he was brought to Astrakhan for a psychiatric examination. The fugitive was put on the federal wanted list.

