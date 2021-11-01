A few days that could shake the ruble

November, according to forecasts, will not disappoint ruble investors. The ruble in October strengthened by 2.4-2.8% against major currencies, and on the best days, the dollar and the euro lost 3-4 rubles of their value on the Moscow Exchange.

“In November, we expect a corridor of values ​​for the dollar rate of 69-73 rubles, and the euro rate – within 80-84 rubles.” Natalya Milchakova, Deputy Head of IAC “Alpari”.

In October, the Russian ruble showed the most powerful growth against the dollar and the euro. Thus, the Russian national currency in October strengthened against the dollar by 2.4% – the dollar fell below 70 rubles, dropping to the levels of the summer of 2020. And against the euro, the ruble surpassed the September rally in October, having risen in price by even 2.8% over the month – the euro rate fell below 81 rubles. The rapid rise in oil prices, which began in September, continued in October: the price of a barrel of European Brent crude rose by 5.7% over the month, exceeding $ 83 per barrel, and in October it exceeded $ 85 per barrel. Oil is rising in price due to the global energy crisis associated with a shortage of gas and coal in Europe and Asia, which has caused a sharp increase in demand.

What to expect in November?

Already in the first week of November, several important events await the world markets. So, on November 3, the US Federal Reserve System, playing the role of the country’s central bank, will announce a decision on the interest rate corridor, currently ranging from 0 to 0.25%. Milchakova does not think that the Fed will change interest rates at the next meeting. However, the press conference of the head of the FRS Jerome Powell, which will take place on the same day after the announcement of the decision on the rate corridor, as well as accompanying comments from the FRS on the prospects for monetary policy, will be very important for the market. It is possible that during the press conference Powell will talk about the specific timing of the start of curtailing the emergency stimulus program and, moreover, the announcement of the timing of the start of raising interest rates by the FRS is possible. The exchange rate of the dollar depends on his words – in the event of tightening of monetary policy in the US, the dollar may rise against the ruble and the currencies of other developing countries.

Another important date for the ruble – on November 4, the next ministerial meeting of the countries participating in the OPEC + agreement is scheduled. Most likely, the meeting will result in the expected decision to increase oil production in November again by 400,000 barrels per day. The decision can be perceived positively by the oil market. Oil prices may continue to grow at least in the first ten days of November, which will support the Russian ruble, but if OPEC + decides to increase oil production beyond the planned quotas, it means that oil and the ruble may fall in price.

Another important date for the ruble is November 8th. If the lockdown ends on November 8 (in some regions it started later and ends a few days later), then it will not have a significant impact on economic growth in Russia and the ruble exchange rate. However, if in a number of regions a decision is made to extend restrictive measures and even toughen them, this will turn out to be negative for the Russian ruble.