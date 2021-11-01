“A Moment of Truth for the World”: Climate Conference COP26 Opens in Glasgow

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
95

Summit participants

Photo author, Getty Images

Photo caption,

World leaders are expected to take decisive steps to prevent global warming

The 26th Conference of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26) officially opened on Sunday in Glasgow, Scotland.

The conference opened with a minute of silence in memory of the victims of the Covid-19 pandemic. The centerpiece of the event should be the World Leaders Summit, which opens on Monday.

The conference will be attended by US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi. Many leaders arrive in Glasgow from Rome, where the G20 summit concludes on Sunday.

Photo author, Reuters

US President Joe Biden said at a press conference to mark the end of the G20 summit in Rome that the series of meetings at the summit had been very productive and that he hoped in Glasgow for further progress in resolving the climate crisis.

Source link

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here