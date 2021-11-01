“A Moment of Truth for the World”: Climate Conference COP26 Opens in Glasgow

October 31, 2021 Updated 6 hours ago

Photo author, Getty Images Photo caption, World leaders are expected to take decisive steps to prevent global warming

The 26th Conference of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26) officially opened on Sunday in Glasgow, Scotland.

The conference opened with a minute of silence in memory of the victims of the Covid-19 pandemic. The centerpiece of the event should be the World Leaders Summit, which opens on Monday.

The conference will be attended by US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi. Many leaders arrive in Glasgow from Rome, where the G20 summit concludes on Sunday.

Photo author, Reuters

US President Joe Biden said at a press conference to mark the end of the G20 summit in Rome that the series of meetings at the summit had been very productive and that he hoped in Glasgow for further progress in resolving the climate crisis.

Biden assured that the world can be confident that the United States, for its part, will fulfill its obligations and that Congress will approve the costs of combating climate change.

At the same time, Biden noted that Russia and China “basically did not show themselves in any way” in the G20 in the fight against climate change, and that he was greatly disappointed.

Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain was also preparing to attend the conference, but refused to travel on the advice of doctors. The royal family will be represented by Prince Charles of Wales, who the day before called the upcoming summit “the last chance” to save the planet.

Photo author, Getty Images

Boris Johnson, in turn, said that the conference in Scotland should be “a moment of truth for the world.”

“The question everyone is asking today is whether we will take advantage of this moment or let it slip,” he warned on the eve of the conference.

The joint declaration of the leaders of the G20 countries, published on Sunday, notes that the countries of this informal club must formulate long-term strategies to achieve zero emissions by 2030.

Photo author, Getty Images Photo caption, The Glasgow summit in recent months has been preceded by numerous protests by environmentalists around the world. In the photo – a demonstration in Dusseldorf

“We recognize the need to achieve global net zero greenhouse gas emissions, or carbon neutrality, by the middle of the century or by about the middle of the century,” the document says.

COP26 Chairman Alok Sharma said the outcomes of the Glasgow summit should be tougher than the December 2015 Paris Climate Agreements.

“This conference is our last perfect opportunity [объединиться]… We need to speed up negotiations, because we have a chance to build a green economy and move to cleaner energy sources. Here everyone wins and loses together, “Sharma said at the summit’s opening ceremony.

On Sunday, climate activists are picketing on the streets of Glasgow who are unhappy with the inaction of the authorities in the fight against global warming.

Several hundred activists from mainland Europe arrived in Glasgow by train the night before. Among them is Greta Thunberg, an 18-year-old Swedish activist who left school to fight climate change.

In an interview with the BBC, Thunberg spoke out in support of the actions of radical eco-activists – in particular, the Insulate Britain movement, whose members block highways in British cities. For the sake of a good cause, she says, it’s good to make some people angry.

She also stated that she sees the task for herself and her associates – to “uproot” the existing world order for the benefit of future generations.

Photo author, Getty Images Photo caption, Eco-activists demand real steps from world leaders to protect the environment

During the talks between the leaders in Glasgow, it is expected that, among other things, countries will discuss the implementation of key provisions of the Paris Agreements, as well as new initiatives by countries to reduce carbon dioxide emissions into the atmosphere.

Under the terms of the 2015 agreements, the countries pledged not to allow the average temperature on the planet to rise above 2˚C in relation to the indicators of the pre-industrial era, and, if possible, keep it rising to 1.5˚C.

In 2017, US President Donald Trump announced the withdrawal of the United States from the Paris Agreements, but Joe Biden, who succeeded him in the presidency, re-joined the treaty in February 2021.

Photo author, Getty Images Photo caption, The conference began with a minute of silence in memory of the victims of Covid-19

As UN chief climate negotiator Patricia Espinosa noted in September, global carbon emissions need to be reduced by 45% by 2030 to avoid further warming, but analysis of more than 100 countries shows that, on the contrary, these emissions will rise by 16 % by this date.

“This is in stark contrast to scientists’ calls for rapid, sustained and large-scale emission reductions to prevent the worst climate impacts,” she said.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change was adopted on May 9, 1992 and entered into force on March 21, 1994. Currently, 196 countries and the European Union are parties to the convention.

Carbon neutrality by 2060

Russian President Vladimir Putin decided to refrain from personally participating in the conference in Scotland. It was also reported that Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Mexican leader Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will not arrive in Glasgow. and President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping.

In his video message to the G20 summit on Sunday, Putin pledged that carbon neutrality in Russia should be achieved by 2060.

“Today [в России] the share of energy from practically carbon-free sources, and this, as we know, nuclear power plants, hydroelectric power plants, wind, solar power plants, exceeds 40%, and taking into account natural gas, the lowest-carbon fuel among hydrocarbons, this share is 86%, “he said …