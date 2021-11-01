A neighbor revealed the details of the murder of two girls in Tuva

The police detained the alleged offender

In the house in Kyzyl (Republic of Tuva), where two children died, loud bangs and children’s screams were heard. A local resident told about this.

“I woke up with a loud sound like a pop. I thought there was some kind of explosion, but then I heard screams. My children were still asleep, I asked my spouse to check where the sounds were coming from. When the screams were repeated, I quickly realized. I didn’t leave, I called the police, ”said a neighbor of the victims in a conversation with“ Vechernaya Moskva ”. She clarified that she heard a child’s voice, which was accompanied by “incomprehensible knocks.”

She also said that the girls’ mother devoted little time to their upbringing, and she also had problems with the law. The neighbor did not know the man who killed the girls and had never seen him before.

Earlier in Kyzyl, the bodies of two girls 9 and 14 years old with multiple injuries were found. The Regional Investigative Committee opened a criminal case on this fact. A 23-year-old native of the Tes-Khem region of Tuva is suspected of committing a crime. He has already been prosecuted under several articles. Investigative actions are being carried out now.