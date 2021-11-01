A new batch of Sputnik-Light vaccine was brought to St. Petersburg, but it is still impossible to be vaccinated with it

Sputnik-light in St. Petersburg will only be used for re-vaccination of those who have already received a coronavirus vaccine, as well as for citizens who have had COVID-19. This was reported to “Echo” in the Smolny Committee on Health. And for those who want to get vaccinated for the first time, services offer to choose other means. Petersburgers could not sign up for an injection with Sputnik-Light last week. After the announcement of the upcoming restrictions for those who did not get vaccinated and did not have the coronavirus, a boom in demand for vaccinations was noted at vaccination points. First of all, the townspeople chose Sputnik-Light, because a one-component vaccine allows you to get an electronic pass with a quar-code almost immediately after the procedure, while other means require a twenty-day break between two doses. Because of this, the St. Petersburg pharmaceutical plant ran out of stocks of Sputnik-Light. The city has now received one hundred thousand doses of this vaccine.

From today, residents of the northern capital are required to present digital codes that confirm that they have been vaccinated against coronavirus or have been ill when attending sports events. For theaters and museums, such measures were introduced two days ago.

The Russian Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko spoke about the recommendation to use Sputnik-Light only for repeated vaccinations the other day.

Murashko added that a two-component vaccine is needed for the first vaccination. Last weekend, as told in the administrations of a number of regions, the Ministry of Health updated the temporary recommendations for vaccination Sputnik-light: the drug is recommended to be used to vaccinate those who have had coronavirus and those who have already been vaccinated. At the same time, the department did not clearly define who should be considered to be ill. In particular, whether to take into account the fact that the person was entered in a special register.



Vaccination Sputnik-light in the Novosibirsk region can now also be received only by those who have been ill or have already been vaccinated. The regional authorities explained that they received the relevant recommendations on Saturday.