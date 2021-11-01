A priest opens fire after an attack in a church in Moscow | News | News

In Moscow, a priest opened fire after an unknown man attacked him in a church on General Beloborodov Street. Reported on Sunday, October 31, REN TV.

According to the TV channel, the man started a fight with the priest in the toilet of the church. However, the priest fought back and took out a signal pistol, firing a shot.

Despite this, the intruder again pounced on his opponent and hit him several times, after which he tried to hide. However, the priest managed to detain the bus that the attacker got on.

By this time, law enforcement officers were already on their way to the scene. The stranger still managed to escape, he fled towards the cemetery.

At the moment, the man is wanted by the police.

Earlier, on December 8, 2020, in the Sergiev Posad urban district near the church in the village of Konstantinovo, two young men attacked the priest and threatened him with murder.

51-year-old rector of the Sretensky Church in Sergiev Posad, Mikhail, leaving the church, heard noisy music and obscene language, after which he decided to reprimand the young people. In response, they declared that they were atheists, and rushed at the priest with their fists, blows were even inflicted with a pistol. A criminal case was opened on the fact of death threats.