a third of doctors from the “red zones” in Russia are ready to quit

More than a quarter of doctors and almost a third of nurses working in the so-called red zones of hospitals treating patients with COVID-19 are close to being fired due to fatigue and overwork. This is reported by “Kommersant” with reference to a survey of the “Doctor’s Handbook” application about the psychological state of doctors. The study involved 2822 people, 90 percent of them are doctors, the newspaper writes.

More than 68 percent of doctors from the “red zones” admitted that they often hear from the management the phrase: “If you do not like it, quit.” 37 percent of the respondents developed health problems against the background of emotional exhaustion.

Doctors believe that the attitude of society towards them has changed dramatically compared to the beginning of the pandemic: everyone is accustomed to the work of doctors in a constant emergency, they are no longer considered heroes, and the harsh working conditions in the “red zones” are taken for granted. At the same time, more than 90 percent of physicians believe that their fatigue will affect or is already affecting patients. 23 percent of doctors working with patients with coronavirus infection, and 19 percent of doctors in other areas admitted that they were “exhausted and became more callous towards patients.” 8 percent no longer “empathize with patients.”

The interviewed doctors spoke in favor of improving working conditions, reducing workload and increasing public respect for the profession.

The chairman of the interregional trade union Action, Andrei Konoval, believes that the pandemic has exacerbated the problems that were obvious before: low salaries, indifference of hospital management, and the lack of prestige of the profession. At the same time, he called the fear of criminal prosecution, problems with the appointment of the correct treatment in the absence of some of the necessary drugs, as well as constant processing as additional demoralizing factors.

At the same time, Maryana Lysenko, chief physician of Moscow Hospital No. 52, which was one of the first to be re-profiled to receive patients with coronavirus infection, believes that “the strongest moral pressure on doctors” is exerted by the low level of vaccination.

In Russia, including the annexed Crimea, 40 402 cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the last 24 hours. The daily increase above 40 thousand cases is kept for the third day in a row. In a day, 1155 patients with COVID-19 died, according to the federal operational headquarters to combat the spread of infection.