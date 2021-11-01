A vaccination and rapid testing center for COVID-19 opened at VDNKh :: Society :: RBC

Photo: Alexander Zemlyanichenko / AP



A vaccination and rapid testing point for coronavirus has opened in Moscow at VDNKh. This was announced by the deputy mayor of the capital for social development Anastasia Rakova, according to the website of the capital’s health department.

According to her, the expansion of the number of such points is due to the growing demand for vaccinations among Muscovites. In addition, the vice-mayor stressed, the number of those who will soon undergo revaccination is increasing in the capital.

“In response to increasing demand, we are increasing our vaccination capacity. Today, the new center has begun to operate in another popular place in the capital – at VDNKh, ”she said.

The point is located in the left wing of the main entrance arch (house number 119, building 227 on Mira Avenue), Rakova specified. You can visit it every day from 09:00 to 21:00 without an appointment. Only Russian citizens can be tested or vaccinated there.

The day before, on October 31, 70 points of express testing for coronavirus were operating in Moscow.

From October 28 to November 7, a lockdown and non-working days were introduced in the capital. Cafes, restaurants and shops, with the exception of those selling essential goods, and other public places, stopped working in the city. Vaccination stations continue to operate throughout this time.

Earlier, the mayor of the capital, Sergei Sobyanin, said that the demand for vaccinations in the city has grown fivefold since August. According to him, older people have become more actively vaccinated.

According to the operational headquarters of October 29, the level of herd immunity to COVID-19 in Moscow reached 62.7%, more than 5.5 million city residents were vaccinated with the first component of one of the vaccines, both of them over 5 million.