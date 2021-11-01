A woman gave birth to a child with the rare “Benjamin Button syndrome” – Gazeta.Ru

In South Africa, a 20-year-old girl gave birth to a daughter with Benjamin Button Syndrome, or Progeria, a rare genetic disorder in which the body ages during the first years of life. Writes about it The sun…

The girl was born with deformed arms and wrinkled skin. After publications about her appeared on the Web, some users called the girl “old woman” and spoke unflatteringly about her appearance.

It is reported that the girl was taken to the hospital only after giving birth, which took place at home. The grandmother of the newborn noticed that the girl “did not cry and breathed with her ribs.”

“Now I hear people calling her names. This is very painful. If I had the opportunity, I would have put them all in jail, ”the woman said.

Childhood progeria (Hutchinson-Guildford syndrome) is one of the rarest genetic defects. With this disease, changes occur in the skin and internal organs, which are caused by premature aging of the body – the baby develops normally for several months, but then his aging accelerates significantly. At the beginning of adolescence, changes in the patient’s body are equivalent to 90 years of age. Today in the world there are 132 children with this diagnosis.

