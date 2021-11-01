Abandoned and forgotten Saakashvili panics and hysteria

The second round of municipal elections took place in Georgia. It would seem that it is quite an ordinary event. Citizens choose local authorities. But in early October, ex-President Saakashvili secretly infiltrated Georgia. Almost immediately he was detained by the police for criminal offenses committed as head of state.

Sitting in prison, Saakashvili constantly attracts attention, trying to wedge himself into the political agenda of present-day Georgia, gather opposition forces and take people to the streets. It doesn’t work out very well. Yes, and this time Miho did not receive support from the West.

Exactly a month without one day at the Rustavi colony it is empty, unsociable – only flags fastened with tape, placards torn by the wind – Saakashvili’s loneliness is in everything here. Here it is, that very famous shower window, through the bars of which Mikhail Saakashvili stretched out his soapy hands. Now it is tightly boarded up, and in the light of recent events, the third president has only two options: either to end the hunger strike, or to go to the “black” zone in the prison hospital.

The hospital, where he will be taken sooner or later, will not wait for Saakashvili. The prison in Gladni is a notorious place of torture, as it was called during his reign. In prison hospital No. 18, everything is already ready for the admission of Mikhail Saakashvili, although he himself is scared to death to get here, because there is still a huge number of those who were imprisoned by his order.

On the Georgian-South Ossetian border, his order is also well remembered. The sun is here. It heats up the roofs of closely spaced Georgian houses and Ossetian buildings in the same way as it did hundreds of years ago.

The village of Odzisi. Tskhinvali can be seen from here through binoculars. Tamaz Parchukashvili recalls with nostalgia: he bought delicious khinkali at the market on the Ossetian side. But now there is no way. This village is sandwiched by mountains, border and roadblocks. There were only pensioners left. Once a prosperous land. Now there is a humanitarian disaster here. All houses are abandoned.

We came close to the Ossetian village through an abandoned area on the mountain. And even now the border is ghostly here: in this case – a chain-link mesh. Above there is a South Ossetian checkpoint, three hundred meters away – a Georgian one. They coexist without pressure – nevertheless good neighborliness. That it is genetically in the blood of the Georgians, that of the Ossetians, you cannot tell from above where the Ossetians are and where the Georgians live. Cheese, grapes, and wine are all created by the common land

Russian infantrymen came right here in 2008. Impressions – firsthand.

– Did the Russians do something bad to someone here?

– No, nobody, – say the locals.

And this is the south of Georgia. At the Turkish border, in Akhalkalaki, Saakashvili’s name is remembered every time they swear. Akhalkalaki died with the departure of the Russian military base. In Akhalkalaki, time seemed to stand still. Here it is, now the ghost of a Russian military base, but people live here are not at all ghostly, and all they have left are memories: “There was work, and families lived normally. development of our area “.

Akhalkalaki is a place of compact residence of the Armenian diaspora. The Russian language is a bonding factor here. Georgians and Armenians still communicate in these places not in Georgian, but in Russian.

Archival footage. The city is active. Street trade, high population density – the base was something like a generator that gives energy to life. And some are still charged with this energy.

Akhalkalaki died out – everywhere there were reinforced concrete skeletons of the former military power, even its own poultry farm – 5000 workers. And the airport. Civilization erased. Caption: “The house is for sale.” In Russian.

The base was closed 14 years ago, and people still keep military secrets – signalmen are never former.

Artyom and his wife never learned how to live in the new Georgia, so they leave, but only good things about Georgia and the people: “We had no problems, life was great. We lived and live with Georgians like brothers.”

But Artyom and his wife feel sorry for selling the house. All life remains here. They go to their children in Russia for permanent residence in Krasnodar. Perhaps this is the best development of events for those who remained in the dying city of Akhalkalaki.

In 2007, Saakashvili closes the Russian military base in Akhalkalaki. In 2008, he unleashes a war and successfully loses it, while the base defended the southern borders, including Georgia. And here it is 300 meters to Turkey. This is Akhaltsikhe. Turkish border. In general, the Turks have extraordinary activity in Georgia.

In the resort Kobuleti David Chachua and Dato Tsetskhladze go fishing. The boat with Georgians on the Black Sea waves now and then turns towards Sochi. “We are for Russia, because we love this people and they love us,” the fishermen admit. In a bucket – horse mackerel with a king. Small fish – no large. The largest is in the Rustavi prison. The fishermen summarize: “When I jumped off my horse and fell, I can’t climb.”

There is no fish in Batumi. Nor is it in Kobuleti. This is a Georgian boat-hunter. He monitors the fishermen, the licenses – you need to fish according to the rules, otherwise a fine. This does not concern the Turks – they have all the documents in openwork. “It was Saakashvili who once launched them. We received thousands of residence permits, bought half of Batumi. They are hostile and ready to swallow us,” local residents say.

And the fact that there is no fish is natural. “They do not catch, but rake them out with a special trawl. There are fewer fish this year,” the fishermen said.

In the meantime, everything is calm in Tbilisi. The elections have passed. Saakashvili drinks lemonade instead of water, local media reported. In the evenings, the TV is turned off for him, but the light is not turned off yet.

Abandoned and forgotten by everyone, Mikhail Saakashvili panics and hysteria. He refused the services of the medical staff, does not take medications restoring health, in a word, he was going to die, but cinematically, in front of the audience. Tired of his tricks, Prime Minister Garibashvili makes an ambiguous statement: in Georgia, everyone has the right to commit suicide, but according to the Constitution, the state is not responsible for this.