After the incident with the body, the Timashevsk mayor’s office opened a criminal case

The prosecutor’s office of the Krasnodar Territory checked the story in Timashevsk with the body of a deceased woman, which was brought to the administration building, and opened a criminal case. RIA Novosti, 01.11.2021

KRASNODAR, November 1 – RIA Novosti. The prosecutor’s office of the Krasnodar Territory checked the story in Timashevsk with the body of a deceased woman, which was brought to the administration building, and opened a criminal case. According to the preliminary data of the prosecutor’s office, the entrepreneur providing funeral services received a referral from the district police officer and brought the body of a woman born in 1957 to the morgue of the Timashevsk region to establish the cause of death. They refused to accept him, referring to the day off and the absence of the person in charge who appointed the study. The next day, the man, along with an assistant, brought the body to the district administration. Only after that, the remains were taken to the morgue of the local hospital and examined. According to information disseminated on social networks, the man has been unable to bury his own mother since October 29, as they demanded seven thousand rubles from him for transporting the body from the hospital to the morgue. After that, he brought the body to the central entrance of the local administration.

