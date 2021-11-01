https://ria.ru/20211101/gaz-1757154588.html
Algeria to stop gas supplies to Spain through Morocco
Algerian President Abdelmajid Tebbun announced the cessation of gas supplies to Spain through the Maghreb -… gas pipeline passing through Morocco … RIA Novosti, 01.11.2021
MOSCOW, November 1 – RIA Novosti. Algerian President Abdelmajid Tebbun announced the cessation of gas supplies to Spain through the Maghreb-Europe gas pipeline passing through Morocco, the TSA portal reported, citing the office of the head of state. “Due to the aggressive actions of the Kingdom of Morocco against Algeria, which undermine national unity … the president of the republic ordered Sonatrach to terminate commercial relations with the Moroccan company and not to renew the contract, “the publication quotes an excerpt from the statement of the office. It is also noted that the agreement expired on the night of October 31 to November 1. turn, they said that the closure of the gas pipeline will only slightly affect the operation of the national electricity system in the near future. “Given the nature of relations with Morocco’s neighbors and anticipating this decision, we have taken the necessary measures to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the country,” The Maghreb-Europe gas pipeline, which connected Algeria with Spain through Morocco, was launched in 1996 with the aim of economic integration of the Maghreb countries. In August, Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtan Lamamra announced that Algeria was severing diplomatic relations with long-standing hostile actions of the kingdom, which continue to the present day. In Rabat, in turn, they called this decision “unjustified and regrettable.” Relations between Algeria and Morocco strained 40 years ago because of the conflict in Western Sahara. Morocco considers the former Spanish possessions part of its territory, Algeria supports the independence of Western Sahara.
