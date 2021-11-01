All Men Cameron Diaz

Before happily getting married, becoming a mom and quit movies Cameron Diaz managed to break the heart of more than one enviable Hollywood bachelor. On the actress’s birthday (and she turned 49 today) InStyle talks about her stellar romances

Before getting a breakthrough role in “The Mask” (1994), then-model Cameron Diaz dated video producer Carlos De La Torre. They met at a photo shoot for LA Gear in 1990 and were together for 4 years, until the Hollywood success told Diaz that she didn’t need a serious relationship and family. Indeed, after parting with De La Torre, the actress’s career skyrocketed, and he never managed to break through to the big screen, he only had to produce low-budget projects.













Cameron Diaz and Matt Dillon began dating on the set of Everybody’s Crazy About Mary in 1998. While on the screen, the two played a couple in love, their romance in real life lasted only a few months – after filming the comedy, the actors broke up. “I was unhappy with my place in life, my relationships, my career,” Dillon told People at the time. “I thought my career was defining me. But then I discovered that I am something more … Cameron was a muse for me. ”

In the early 2000s, Cameron Diaz had an affair with Jared Leto. They have been together for almost 4 years and are rumored to be getting ready for the wedding. But the freedom-loving disposition did not allow the rock star to settle down so early, and in the end the celebrities decided to part ways. Leto later dated many other Hollywood stars, including Scarlett Johansson, Paris Hilton, Miley Cyrus and Angelina Jolie, but never dared to commit himself to any of them. “I’m too obsessed with creative ambition and my own goals,” he admitted in an interview with Rolling Stone.

Cameron Diaz and Justin Timberlake met at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards in 2003. The singer then just ended an explosive relationship with Britney Spears, and the actress dreamed of forgetting about unfulfilled wedding plans with Jared Leto. During their romance, Diaz arranged a film career for Timberlake: he made his debut in the lead role in the movie Alpha Dog and received several more offers in Hollywood, which eventually led him to his future wife, actress Jessica Biel. With Cam, however, he managed to maintain a friendship. After parting, they met more than once in the recording studio “Shrek”, where they voiced Princess Fiona and King of the Far Away Kingdom Artie.

Cameron Diaz and Sean Combs (aka Puff Daddy, P Diddy and Diddy) were in a relationship from 2008 to 2012, until the actress, according to the rapper, “ran away.” Years later, when, during one of the parties, Diddy found out that Diaz was engaged to Benji Madden, he said: “If I could turn back time, everything would be different! She is the sexiest girl in the world. ”

Cameron Diaz “escaped” from Sean Combs to the British fashion model Paul Scalfor. Throughout the year, the paparazzi regularly caught them together, but the couple could not agree on the future – the distance prevented. “Paul and Cam really fell in love and even talked about marriage,” said an insider from the couple’s entourage at the time, adding, “But Paul couldn’t find modeling work in the States.”

Although Cameron Diaz’s relationship with Alex Rodriguez was short-lived (the couple dated from 2010 to 2011), they became one of the most striking romantic adventures of the actress. During her romance with the baseball player, Cam became a New York Yankees fan, made friends with her lover’s children from her marriage to Cynthia Skertis, and started thinking about her own. But the common plans of A-Rod and Diaz never came true. “I don’t like to talk about my relationship, but I’ll tell you about CD. She is probably one of the greatest people I have ever met and a real ray of light, ”Rodriguez shared after breaking up with the actress.

The only one who managed to bring Cameron Diaz to the altar was Benji Madden. They started dating in 2014, after they met while visiting a mutual friend, Nicole Richie, and a year later they were already married. “My husband is incredible – both as a person and as a partner. Of course, family life is hard. This is a permanent job, and it is important to find someone who is ready to do this work with you, ”said the actress at the time. In 2019, there was news that Cam, after a series of IVF, was finally expecting her first child. And in January 2020, the happy couple became the parents of their daughter Riddix.