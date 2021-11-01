Amber Heard donned skin-tight suit in support of Zach Snyder’s film

Los Angeles, April 4. DC MCU actress Amber Heard has posted a naughty Instagram video supporting Snyder’s version of Justice League.

In the video, a girl tries on the costume of her heroine. The video ended with Amber’s spicy pose. She bent over to pick up the fallen object and showed the fans her prominent body part. Heard also supported director Zach Snyder, who recently released his version of Justice League, leaving the hashtags #snydercut and @hbomax under the post.

“A small illustration of life on the set from Mera. This is my 1,000th Instagram post. She is beautiful and graceful, ”the star signed the post.

instagram.com / @amberheard

After numerous scandals about the divorce from actor Johnny Depp, the audience demanded to remove Amber Heard from the role in the movie “Aquaman – 2”. Fans drew up a petition and posted it on the Change site. More than 1.8 million people have voted for Heard’s “exclusion” from DC films. But Warner Bros. ignored this fact.

In 2020, in an interview, the actress said that she did not pay attention to such “paid rumors” and she was impatient to start working on the film.

Recently American filmmaker Zach Snyder presented an expanded version of the Justice League blockbuster. FAN has published the top 10 of his best films.