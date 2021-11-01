Amber Heard, Helen Mirren, Camila Cabello and others at the L’Oreal Paris show

Cornelius Chandler
Amber Heard

Le Defile L’Oreal Paris show took place yesterday in Paris as part of Fashion Week. Not only professional models took part in it, but also representatives of various spheres. So, Amber Heard, Helen Mirren, Nikolai Coster-Waldau, who was supported by his daughter Philip, and other celebrities walked the catwalk.

This year the show was held at the Parvis des Droits de L’Homme – a very symbolic place and not chosen by chance. Here in 1948 the Universal Declaration of Human Rights was adopted. The show focused on fighting harassment and empowering women around the world. The show was open to the public and aired in over 30 countries.

While the cosmetics brand was in charge of makeup and production, the fashion portion of the show was left to professional designers. So, the stars tried on outfits from the new collections of Balmain, Elie Saab, Mugler and Issey Miyake, Koché and Ester Manas.

Amber Heard
Amber HeardAmber Heard

Helen Mirren
Helen MirrenHelen Mirren

Cindy Bruna
Cindy BrunaCindy Bruna

Cindy Bruna

Nikolai Koster-Waldau
Nikolai Coster-WaldauNikolai Coster-Waldau with his daughter Philippa
Nikolai Coster-Waldau with his daughter PhilippaCamila Cabello
Camila CabelloCamila Cabello

Su Joo Park
Su Joo ParkAishvaria Rai
Aishvaria RaiKat Graham
Kat Graham

Pankina0809Mariana Pankina

