Among the tourists poisoned at the hotel in Hurghada were residents of Lipetsk

The tourists returned home this afternoon.

As a reminder, on October 30 it became known that Russian tourists were poisoned in an Egyptian hotel. The incident took place in the AMC Royal hotel located 17 kilometers from Hurghada. More than 40 Russians ended up in the hospital, but there were also those who self-medicated.

Our fellow countrymen were among the guests at that time in the hotel, and quite a few.

Today at 14:00 they returned home by flight No. 44218 Hurghada-Lipetsk.

– I felt a malaise, similar to poisoning or an intestinal infection, even before the information about poisoning of tourists appeared in the media, – 64-year-old Lipchanka Tatyana, who returned from Egypt today, told GOROD48. – After I drank water from the hotel cooler, I had complaints of indigestion, a slight temperature – 37.9 degrees. But then I took a gastrointestinal remedy, and it became easier. I didn’t drink any more water from the cooler – only bottled water.

In general, residents of Lipetsk call the hotel quite clean and well-groomed. No one noticed obvious problems with sanitation. From the comments – there are many cats on the territory.

According to the Lipchanka, some time after her malaise, there were massive complaints from tourists about feeling unwell – someone suspected a bacterial infection, someone was poisoning.

A lot of medical staff appeared on the territory, sanitary doctors walked around the hotel all the time, and in the restaurant they stopped cutting fruit into pieces and lowering the water – they began to offer them entirely. At the hotel, everyone believes that the contamination of tourists was due to the water.

Many demanded to move them out of the hotel, and people were moved. But the residents of Lipetsk soon had to leave, and they continued their rest in the same place.

“There was poisoning, but we are safe and sound,” another Lipchan woman named Vera told GOROD48. – The last days of rest were excellent: the wind died down, the sea was warm. Apart from the incident that made everyone nervous, the rest was a success.

Recall that Russian tourists were admitted to the hospital with the same symptoms – high fever, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. As reported “

News “, The Consulate General of Russia in Hurghada confirmed the information about the hospitalization of 40 Russians who were vacationing at the AMC Royal hotel. The diplomatic mission added that they had not received a single appeal from the victims.

Despite statements in the media that the hotel was closed after the incident, the residents of Lipetsk say that no one moved them anywhere or even offered them, until today they were resting in the same AMC Royal, and from there they were picked up on the morning of November 1 by a transfer.