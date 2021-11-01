An application for a girl for a photo in a thong near St. Isaac’s Cathedral was written by “geeborets” Bulatov

https://www.znak.com/2021-11-01/zayavlenie_na_devushku_za_foto_v_stringah_u_isaakievskogo_sobora_napisal_geeborec_bulatov https://www.znak.com/2021-11-01/zayavlenie_na_devushku_za_foto_v_stringah_u_isaakievskogo_sobora_napisal_geeborec_bulatov 2021.11.01

A statement against a resident of St. Petersburg Irina Volkova, against whom a criminal case was initiated for a photo in a thong against the background of St. Isaac’s Cathedral, was written by “geeboret” Timur Bulatov. The latter wrote about this on his page in the social network “VKontakte”.

Also, according to Bulatov, in the “criminal case against Volkova” “there are already two testimonies from a Muslim and from an Orthodox.” He himself is also ready to act as a witness in this case.

The girl published a photo in a thong against the background of St. Isaac’s Cathedral on her Instagram account this summer. A criminal case against her under Part 1 of Article 148 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Public actions expressing clear disrespect for society and committed in order to insult the religious feelings of believers”) was initiated at the end of last week. According to the investigation, Volkova deliberately disseminated her photo on social networks.

The girl was detained. Yesterday the court considered the investigation’s petition for her arrest. However, such a measure of restraint was denied, the court limited itself only to prohibiting certain actions. “In the process, the testimony of witnesses was announced, who explained that Volkova had offended them, the authorities, the church, the state and society with her bare buttocks,” said the joint press service of the St. Petersburg courts.

Volkova admitted her guilt and repented. “I played a little bit in the instablogger. I took pictures crazy. Something I somehow, yes. It happened, ”she said in court.

The girl explained that she earns “shugaring and eyebrows”, has an unstable income from 15 thousand to 100 thousand rubles a month, and is raising a child. She moved to St. Petersburg from Ukraine after the Maidan.