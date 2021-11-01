An assault rifle with which Lukashenka flew in a helicopter during the protests was displayed at the Palace of Independence in Minsk

In the Palace of Independence in Minsk, a machine gun was displayed as an exhibit, with which Alyaksandr Lukashenka flew in a helicopter on 23 August last year, when mass protests were taking place in Belarus.

The photo of the exposition was published by the telegram channel “Pool of the First”. “Poole already knows where on the next tour of the palace there will be a queue of those who want to take a photo as a souvenir,” the post says.

In addition to the machine gun, the exposition includes a painting depicting Lukashenka and his youngest son Kolya with weapons, an OMON uniform and the Belarusian state flag with a photograph of Lukashenka and the inscription “For Father”.

On August 23, 2020, in Minsk, after the announcement of the results of the presidential elections, the winner of which was named by the Central Election Commission of Belarus Lukashenko, thousands of protests were held. At some point, the protesters walked towards the Palace of Independence.

Security officials blocked the approach to the presidential residence, and Lukashenko himself flew to the palace in a helicopter with his 15-year-old son Nikolai, went out in a bulletproof vest and with a machine gun. The son was also armed.

Repressions in Belarus after the presidential elections in August 2020 became the most massive in the history of independence. According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, more than 4,200 criminal cases related to terrorism and extremism have been opened in the country. Human rights activists claim more than 600 political prisoners, and this figure is constantly growing. Thousands of people have been detained. Over the past 12 months, more than 40,000 arrests have been reported, with at least 1,800 documented reports of torture.