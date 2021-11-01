An infectious diseases hospital will appear in the Vladimir region after all?

An infectious diseases hospital, which during the coronavirus pandemic will be able to unload hospitals in the Vladimir region by half, can be built in just six months. Construction cost can reach 3 billion rubles

The construction of an infectious diseases hospital in the capital of the Vladimir region can begin as early as December 2021. This became known during a Saturday visit to region-33 of the head of the Ministry of Health Mikhail Murashko, who, on behalf of President Vladimir Putin, went to regions where there is an unfavorable situation with the coronavirus.

On October 30, Acting Governor Alexander Avdeev and Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko discussed the topical issue of building an infectious diseases hospital in the Vladimir region, the press service of the Vladimir White House reports.

“We will implement this project through joint financing from the federal and regional budgets. We understand the required capacity of the institution, its cost. In the coming days, our specialists will leave for one of the regions to study the already built covid hospital. The construction time for such a hospital will be about 6 months, and the estimated cost of the project will be from 2.5 to 3 billion rubles. We plan to enter the construction stage in December this year. The infectious diseases hospital will allow to unload the existing capacities of medical institutions and remove the workload on staff in half, ” – Alexander Avdeev emphasized.

Recall that under ex-governor Vladimir Sipyagin, at the very beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, news appeared that an infectious diseases hospital with 300 beds could be built in the area of ​​the Regional Clinical Hospital in a month (until May 2020). A plot of 2 hectares was allocated for it next to the Regional TB Dispensary in Zagorodnoye, and they even began to develop a project.

The contract for the construction of a covid hospital from fast-erected structures using the LSTK technology could have been given to the Moscow holding “Triumph”, which was developing the project. It was planned that the infectious diseases center in Zagorodnoye would be completely autonomous – with its own boiler room, laundry, equipment for the disposal of waste materials.

However, exactly a year ago, the regional authorities, justifying the fact that the construction of a medical institution had not begun, indicated that, taking into account the financial and material technical costs, the implementation of such an expensive project was irrational.

And now, when the region is already experiencing the fourth wave of coronavirus, daily incidence rates are breaking records every day, and the number of free covid beds does not exceed 10%, the authorities of the Vladimir region again decided to return to the issue of building a separate infectious diseases hospital.

