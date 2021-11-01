Ana de Armas sparks rumors of her reunion with Ben Affleck



Ana de Armas

32 year old Ana de Armas transparently hinted that she had returned to Ben Affleck, with whom she parted earlier this year. In any case, this is how the delighted fans of the actress regarded her new picture. The actress appeared on it in a “symbolic” decoration, directly related to her love story with 48-year-old Ben. Ana posted this photo in a story on her social media page.

We are talking about the so-called lovers’ pendant – in the form of a heart divided in half. This jewelry first appeared on the actress’s neck in May last year. But since she left Affleck, he has not been seen on her. And now Ana has put on her half of her heart again. And she made sure to flaunt her pendant by placing it over the jumper. And to make the hint even more obvious, that is, that her heart still belongs to Ben, Ana complemented her outfit with another “talking” accessory – a brooch in the shape of a heart.