Ana de Armas sparks rumors of her reunion with Ben Affleck

32 year old Ana de Armas transparently hinted that she had returned to Ben Affleck, with whom she parted earlier this year. In any case, this is how the delighted fans of the actress regarded her new picture. The actress appeared on it in a “symbolic” decoration, directly related to her love story with 48-year-old Ben. Ana posted this photo in a story on her social media page.
We are talking about the so-called lovers’ pendant – in the form of a heart divided in half. This jewelry first appeared on the actress’s neck in May last year. But since she left Affleck, he has not been seen on her. And now Ana has put on her half of her heart again. And she made sure to flaunt her pendant by placing it over the jumper. And to make the hint even more obvious, that is, that her heart still belongs to Ben, Ana complemented her outfit with another “talking” accessory – a brooch in the shape of a heart.
We will remind, the novel of De Armas and Affleck arose at the beginning of last year, after the couple met on the set of the thriller “Deep Water”. Their relationship developed rapidly: they soon flew on a romantic trip to the actress’s homeland – Cuba. And soon Ben ventured to introduce his beloved to his children – 14-year-old Violetta, 11-year-old Seraphina and 8-year-old Sam. The actress managed to immediately become friends with the whole company. Ana fit so well into Affleck’s family canvas that even
Jennifer Garner, the ex-wife of Ben and the mother of all three children of the actor, was filled with sympathy for her. De Armas had already moved into Ben’s house, and everyone was waiting for the engagement announcement, but suddenly it became known that the actress had left Affleck. There was no official reason for her to take this step, but it was rumored that Ana was tired of messing with Affleck, who calls himself a “recovering alcoholic.” What made Anu change her mind now is not yet known.