Angelina Jolie criticized the decision of the judges on child custody

According to The Guardian, Angelina Jolie criticized Judge John Oderkirk when he refused to testify to her children in the custody case. In August 2020, the actress tried to remove the hated judge from the case, citing business ties with Brad Pitt’s lawyers. However, three months later, the actress’s request was rejected.

“Judge Oderkirk denied Ms. Jolie a fair trial, ignoring evidence relevant to the health, safety and well-being of children, evidence critical to her case,” the California court’s appeal said.

The actress explained that the judge “did not properly consider” a section of the California court code that states that giving custody to a person with a history of domestic violence is detrimental to the best interests of the child.

Jolie also argues that the judge “refused to listen to the views of teenagers about their experiences, needs or desires regarding guardianship.” The actress referred to the California code, which states that children aged 14 and over can testify if they want to. 17-year-old Pax Tien, 16-year-old Zahara Marley and 14-year-old Shiloh Nouvel have already reached the age when they can testify.

Pitt’s lawyers, in response to Jolie’s statement, said: “Judge Oderkirk has handled extensive proceedings carefully and fairly over the past six months. The judge issued a preliminary decision and ruling after hearing the opinions of experts and eyewitnesses. “

Pitt’s filing said the judge found Jolie’s testimony “not credible in many important areas and the existing custody order between the parties should be changed at Pitt’s request in the interests of the children.” Also, human rights activists for Brad Pitt argue that Jolie’s objections and further delays in reaching an agreement “will seriously harm children.”

At the very beginning of the divorce proceedings, the actress sought sole custody of the children, while her husband insisted on joint custody. However, now the matter has become so confused that the current measures, which are being sought by both one side and the other, are no longer so transparent. The process is getting more and more complicated.

Lawyers on both sides declined to comment on the new documents.