Angelina Jolie’s co-stars in The Eternals share how she hosted a Halloween party for them two years ago

Lauren Ridloff and Angelina Jolie

Yesterday, Halloween was celebrated all over the world – a holiday that has long won love not only in the West. Foreign and Russian celebrities organized costume parties, carved pumpkins and showed their images, which they decided to reincarnate on the occasion of the holiday.

But the colleagues of 46-year-old Angelina Jolie in the movie “The Eternals” remembered the party that the actress threw for them even before the pandemic. Gemma Chan shared archival snapshots and showed how they celebrated the holiday in 2019. Then they were filming in the Canary Islands, and Angelina decided to bring them all together outside the set.



Lauren Ridloff and Angelina Jolie

Jolie was dressed in a giraffe costume. Her colleague Lauren Ridloff said that the actress came in a funny outfit and high heels. Djema Chan repeated the image of the heroine Uma Thurman in the film “Pulp Fiction”, and Richard Madden appeared in the form of a skeleton.



Richard Madden and Gemma Chan

During the filming, the film crew became so good friends that they all celebrated Christmas together. Then the initiator of the holiday was Salma Hayek. Together with Angelina Jolie, they organized a Christmas market on the set for everyone to do their holiday shopping.

Halloween was in the midst of the promotions of The Eternals this year, so the cast is probably focused on it right now, so they couldn’t get together for the holiday.