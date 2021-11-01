“Aquaman”: all the details about the filming of the second part. Spoiler

As the opponents of the actress Amber Heard did not protest, demanding from the DC project managers of Warner Bros. removal of the actress from the filming of the sequel to “Aquaman”, they did not work. To date, 1.85 million people have signed a petition against Johnny Depp’s ex-wife. However, the massive protests did not work anyway. Filming began on June 28 in Australia, and Hurd, 35, is on the cast.

Recall that the superhero film Aquaman, released in 2018, despite the complex plot, was extremely successful. This is not surprising, because this fantasy is really very bright and expensive.

With nested 160 million, this 143-minute epic, taking place on land and under water, earned $ 1.148 billion at the box office. Thus, this picture is currently the highest grossing among the projects of the DC Cinematic Universe.

The sequel to “Aquaman” is filmed by the director of the first part – Australian James Wang, a great master of horror films such as “Saw”, “Astral”, “The Conjuring” and “Annabelle”. It is with Wang’s suggestion that we know that the filming of “Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom” has started – this is the name of the spin-off of a successful story.

What the continuation of “Aquaman” will be about is not yet known. Fans of the DC universe, having seen the word “necrus” on the clapperboard used in the filming (the photo with the “clapperboard” was posted on his Instagram by James Wang – ed.), Claim that this is the name of the underwater city of the Atlanteans, which means that the action will take place there and, apparently, this city will be frozen.

It is now known for sure that Jason Momoa – Arthur Curry / Aquaman, Yahya Abdul-Matin II – Black Manta and Patrick Wilson (brother of Arthur and King of Atlantis Orme) returned to their roles in the film. Also, the actor Saw Asbaek, known for his role, joined the cast. Euron Greyjoy in Game of Thrones. True, information whom he will play are not yet available. Well, Amber Heard will also appear in the spin-off as the sea queen and warrior Mayra. It is planned that the movie will be released in December 2022.

As for the former Johnny Depp, it seems that some evil force helps her in her career. Despite the scandals around her person, she continues to actively act in films. In parallel with “Aquaman” Amber Heard starred in “Justice League ” in the role of the same Mayra. Also Hurd played one of the main roles in the recent TV series based on Stephen King’s iconic “Confrontation” about good and evil in a world devastated by a pandemic. She plays the sweet teacher Nadine Cross, who is actually an ardent servant of evil.

Interestingly, if you go to Amber Heard’s Instagram, you will notice that she regularly posts her portraits, which she herself comments in a laudatory manner with phrases like: “Lovely!” or “The sweetest lady in the world.” That is, something is clearly wrong with the self-esteem of the former Johnny Depp. By the way, the other day there was a rumor that Amber Heard’s agents were negotiating with the producers. Fantastic Beasts movie franchises about a role for her. If this is true, then this is the height of cynicism, but most likely – another PR-trick of the main bitch of Hollywood.

I am glad that the pandemic is gradually receding, and the global film industry is dying of forced downtime. People certainly missed the spectacle. Therefore, we are glad to inform you that shooting of the action movie started on the same day with the second “Aquaman” “John Wick – 4” with Keanu Reeves and the sequel to a successful detective “Get knives” with Daniel Craig.

