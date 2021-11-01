Artistic director of the Moscow Art Theater named after Gorky Boyakov resigns

https://ria.ru/20211101/boyakov-1757299600.html

The artistic director of the Gorky Moscow Art Theater, Eduard Boyakov, announced his resignation on Facebook. RIA Novosti, 01.11.2021

MOSCOW, November 1 – RIA Novosti. The artistic director of the Gorky Moscow Art Theater, Eduard Boyakov, announced his resignation on Facebook. He explained that he wrote a letter of resignation after being asked to do so by the new general director of the theater, Vladimir Kekhman, despite the current five-year contract. he worked for him, and wished the theater success and development. At the end of June, the president of the theater, Tatyana Doronina, turned to Vladimir Putin with a request to fire Boyakov. According to her, if this is not done, then from the Moscow Art Theater “there will be no even memories.” Commenting on the situation, the theater press secretary said that Doronina may be manipulated and used for mercenary purposes. Later, the presidential adviser on culture Vladimir Tolstoy told RIA News that the administration of the head of state received a letter from the People’s Artist and forwarded it to the Ministry of Culture. Last week it became known that the artistic director of the Mikhailovsky Theater and the Novosibirsk Opera and Ballet Theater Vladimir Kekhman was appointed general director of the Gorky Moscow Art Theater. At the same time, he will retain his position in St. Petersburg, and Dmitry Yurovsky will replace him in Novosibirsk.

