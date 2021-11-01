Autoexpert Bakanov called critical mileage for cars – Gazeta.Ru

Autoexpert Nikolay Bakanov in conversation with “Evening Moscow”Told how many kilometers of run lead to breakdown of most cars.

“After 150 thousand kilometers of run, many cars have major systemic breakdowns. It is not for nothing that the warranty period is usually three years or one hundred thousand kilometers. Or five years and 150 thousand kilometers, ”Bakanov said.

He noted that after 150 thousand kilometers, engine and gearbox repairs may be required – especially if the car is equipped with a variator or dual-clutch technology is used.

When buying a used car, the specialist advised to focus on an option that is lower in class, but newer. If there is enough money for a new Lada, then it is better to take the products of the domestic car industry than a used foreign car, Bakanov summed up.

