AvtoVAZ returns to components – Business – Kommersant

AvtoVAZ intends to buy 40% in a major supplier of components – OAT car plant, owned by KamAZ. AvtoVAZ was already interested in the purchase of OAT assets in 2015 after the disruption of the supply of components to the conveyor and the forced downtime, but in the end the holding went to Rostec, and then to KamAZ. Now KamAZ has 49% in OAT, the rest of the share belongs to its subsidiary JSC Remdizel. After the transaction, it is assumed that KamAZ will reduce its direct participation stake to 45%.

AvtoVAZ has filed a petition with the FAS for the purchase of 40% of the Russian supplier of auto parts, United Automotive Technologies (OAT), follows from the message of the antimonopoly service. According to the OAT website, the group includes ten manufacturing enterprises for the production of auto components in five regions.

The boards of directors of AvtoVAZ and KamAZ approved the change in the share capital of JSC OAT with the creation of a joint partnership, where PJSC KamAZ will own 45% of the shares, and JSC AvtoVAZ – 40% “to develop OAT’s competencies in the production of modern automotive components,” KamAZ reported.

The deal is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2021 after receiving the appropriate permits.

“Currently, a plan for the transformation of the OAT group has been agreed, which will allow the group’s companies to attract new customers, develop new projects and invest in their operational and engineering development in the Russian Federation,” the company concludes. The parties do not comment on the amount of the transaction.

OAT was established in 2008 by Rostec, a major shareholder of AvtoVAZ, to consolidate the supply of domestic auto components. In 2010, AvtoVAZ bought a significant part of the assets that were then included in OAT from the SOK group, but in 2012 sold them to Rostec structures. AvtoVAZ was interested in buying OAT assets in 2015. This happened against the backdrop of a dispute over the price of the supply of components: in 2014, OAT tried to agree with the car plant to adjust prices for devaluation, but did not reach an agreement with the then head of AvtoVAZ, Bo Andersson.

As a result, OAT did not ship taillights and interior details to the automaker, which led to downtime.

In June 2016, the new head of the auto concern Nicolas Maure said that OAT remains the number one supplier for AvtoVAZ.

In 2018, Rostec transferred OAT under the control of KamAZ. Now KamAZ has 49% in OAT, the rest of the share belongs to its subsidiary company “Remdizel”, follows from the data of “SPARK Interfax”. In KamAZ they said that they buy some components from the company, in particular lighting equipment, noting that this is not the main supplier of the concern. About 70% of all OAT products are supplied for Lada cars.

In 2020, JSC OAT received a net loss of 32.8 million rubles.

OAT figured in the plan to write off 20 billion rubles. AvtoVAZ’s debts to Rostec: in December 2020, the head of the state corporation Sergei Chemezov said that Rostec retains plans to write off AvtoVAZ’s debts. “There are about twenty and a little more than a billion of them. We propose to repay the OAT debt of 10 billion rubles. before AvtoVAZ, and 10 billion rubles. to forgive the capital of AvtoVAZ, ”he explained. The process was to proceed without increasing the share of Rostec in the authorized capital of AvtoVAZ as part of offsetting mutual claims.

Then Mr. Chemezov clarified that the process of writing off the debt is associated with the transfer of the Alliance Rostec Auto joint venture registered in the Netherlands to the Russian jurisdiction. The transfer has been discussed since 2014, when the joint venture owned 74.51% of the capital of the car plant (now 100%). Now Rostec has 32.39% in Alliance Rostec Auto, Renault – 67.61%.

Theoretically, the debt of OAT to AvtoVAZ can be repaid in shares, provided that the shareholders of OAT and AvtoVAZ do not mind, says Vladimir Bespalov of VTB Capital.

Olga Nikitina