Bastrykin demanded to introduce genomic registration of all labor migrants

Moscow. Nov. 1. INTERFAX.RU – Alexander Bastrykin, Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Russia, believes that it is necessary to codify migration legislation and introduce mandatory genomic registration of all labor migrants from neighboring countries entering Russia. He said this in an interview with Interfax.

The head of the IC recalled that now migration is regulated by “hundreds of normative acts”, and this is “a multifaceted and rather complicated normative base.” In this regard, he believes that it is time to codify migration legislation.

In the new normative act, he proposed “to register all forms of migration, as well as norms related to the registration of foreigners, with the issuance of quotas for employment, as well as to clearly define the procedure for registering migrants, their fingerprinting and other types of control”, and introduce mandatory genomic registration “all labor migrants entering Russia from neighboring countries”.

In his opinion, the law should also spell out the procedure for interaction of law enforcement agencies with border guards, which will make migration control more effective.

“Such measures will seriously tighten control over migration processes, will put an additional barrier to the penetration of criminals into our labor market, and law enforcement agencies will more successfully disclose the crimes they have committed,” the chairman of the Investigative Committee explained.

He noted that in January-June 2020, more than 17 thousand crimes committed by foreigners were investigated in Russia, and in the first half of 2021 – almost 19 thousand.

“Currently, there is an increase in illegal acts of labor migrants, with their participation there are gross violations of public order, mass fights,” he said. with the lack of proper prevention of offenses among those arriving to carry out labor activities in Russia, who must be informed about the responsibility and consequences of committing certain unlawful acts. “