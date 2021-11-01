Bastrykin proposed to introduce genomic registration for migrants – RT in Russian

Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Russia Alexander Bastrykin announced the need to introduce mandatory genomic registration for all labor migrants entering Russia.

“Such measures will seriously tighten control over migration processes, will put an additional barrier to the penetration of criminals into our labor market, and law enforcement agencies will more successfully disclose the crimes they have committed,” Bastrykin said in an interview with Interfax.

He proposed to codify migration legislation by combining “a multifaceted and rather confusing regulatory framework.”

“Prescribe all forms of migration, as well as the norms related to the registration of foreigners, with the issuance of quotas for employment, as well as clearly define the procedure for registering migrants,” he explained.

Bastrykin noted an increase in the number of crimes committed by migrants on the territory of Russia.

“Currently, there is an increase in illegal acts of labor migrants, with their participation there are gross violations of public order, mass fights,” he concluded.

Earlier, the secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev said that a large-scale influx of labor migrants could lead to an increase in crime, ethnic conflicts and riots.

He also said that law enforcement agencies have revealed numerous facts of the participation of foreign labor migrants in the transportation and distribution of drugs in Central Russia.